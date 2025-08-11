August 11, 2025 8:45 AM 1 min read

C3.ai, Destiny Tech100 And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. AI fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary first-quarter revenue of $70.2 million to $70.4 million with GAAP operating loss of up to $124.9 million.

C3.ai shares dipped 29.5% to $15.61 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Destiny Tech100 Inc. DXYZ declined 10.8% to $27.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR shares fell 10.7% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics shares jumped 12% on Friday after the company announced a Type A meeting with the FDA for Deramiocel.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG dipped 9% to $72.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Friday.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT fell 7.4% to $16.89 in pre-market trading. Sarepta Therapeutics, last week, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. NXDR fell 6.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Friday.
  • Ambiq Micro, Inc. AMBQ fell 4.9% to $37.55 in pre-market trading.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI declined 3.5% to $6.88 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock

