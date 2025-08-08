What's Going On With Apple Shares Today?

Apple Inc. AAPL shares are trading higher Friday continuing momentum after the company announced a $100 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing and infrastructure.

What To Know: The investment, set to be deployed over the next five years, includes partnerships for chipmaking, AI development, and data center expansions. The move positions Apple to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and gain favor amid growing U.S.-China trade tensions, particularly after President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on all foreign-made semiconductors unless companies build manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared alongside Trump at the announcement, pledging the spending as part of the company's supply chain shift. The decision effectively shields Apple from the new tariffs, while chipmakers without U.S. production scramble to mitigate the impact. Market reaction has been positive, with Apple shares climbing on back-to-back sessions following the news.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 4.23% at $229.34 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

