The Trade Desk Stock Is Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On?

- Trade Desk reports second quarter revenue above estimates and maintains customer retention above 95%.
- The company names Alex Kayyal as incoming CFO, effective Aug. 21.
The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported second quarter financial results on Thursday after the market closed.
What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, inline with the consensus estimate. In addition, the company reported sales of $694.03 million, beating the consensus estimate of $684.99 million.
The company said customer retention stayed above 95% in the second quarter.
The Trade Desk also named Alex Kayyal as its new CFO, effective Aug. 21, succeeding Laura Schenkein.
Q3 Outlook: The company expects revenue of at least $717 million.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich downgraded Trade Desk from a Buy rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $130 to $55.
- Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell maintained a Neutral rating on Trade Desk and lowered the price target from $65 to $64.
- BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz maintained an Outperform rating on Trade Desk and lowered the price target from $115 to $98.
TTD Price Action: At the time of writing, Trade Desk stock is trading 38.7% lower at $54.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
