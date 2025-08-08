Palantir Technologies Stock Hits A New All-Time High: What's Going On?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares hit a new all-time high on Friday, capping an active week driven by a blockbuster second-quarter earnings report that showcased explosive growth in its commercial artificial intelligence business. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company posted revenue of $1.004 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $939.71 million, and delivered adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share against expectations of 14 cents.

This performance marked Palantir’s eighth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, signaling a pivotal and successful expansion beyond its government-sector roots.

The stellar results prompted a wave of bullish analyst updates. Wedbush’s Dan Ives raised his price target to $200, citing “off the charts” commercial expansion and what he termed “hyper growth demand” for Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform.

Other firms followed suit, with Piper Sandler increasing its target to $182 and Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating with a $180 target. The consensus view highlights Palantir's growing dominance in the enterprise AI space, with some analysts arguing its integrated model places it in a “category of one.”

This momentum was fueled by a 93% year-over-year increase in U.S. commercial revenue and a 43% growth in customer count. Buoyed by this performance, Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $4.14 billion to $4.15 billion.

CEO Alex Karp called the quarter “phenomenal,” telling investors, “This is still only the beginning of something much larger.” While some valuation concerns linger, the record-breaking stock price reflects overwhelming investor confidence in Palantir's strategy and its key role in the unfolding AI revolution.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, Palantir exhibits extremely strong quantitative metrics for both momentum and growth, while signaling a significant concern regarding its valuation. The stock scores an exceptional 99.15 for Momentum, reflecting its powerful price surge to new all-time highs.

Its Growth score is also very high at 92.71, which quantitatively confirms the robust revenue expansion and positive forward guidance highlighted in its recent earnings. In stark contrast, the stock receives a very low Value score of just 2.47, underscoring that by traditional metrics, it is considered highly expensive.

These rankings paint a clear picture of a high-flying growth stock whose primary headwind is its premium valuation.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading higher by 2.75% to $187.22 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $187.99 and a 52-week low of $29.10.

