August 8, 2025 11:16 AM 1 min read

SoundHound Stock Is Rising Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results and raised its fiscal year 2025 sales guidance above estimates on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: SoundHound reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 9 cent-loss. In addition, the company posted sales of $42.68 million, beating the consensus estimate of $32.88 million and representing a 217% year-over-year increase.

The company also reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 58.4%, a non-GAAP net loss of $11.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.3 million.

“Q2 was a strong quarter where our underlying momentum manifested in financial results, and our earlier investments began showing outsized returns,” said Nitesh Sharan, CFO of SoundHound. 

FY25 Outlook: SoundHound raised its sales guidance from between $157.00 million and $177.00 million to between $160.00 million and $178.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $159.54.

See Also: Microchip Technology Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

SOUN Price Action: At the time of writing, SoundHound shares are trading 80.6% higher at $13.79 , according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
SOUN Logo
SOUNSoundHound AI Inc
$13.9830.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.88
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
7.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved