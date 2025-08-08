With Q2 Earnings In The Rearview, Joby Aviation's Path To Profitability Comes Into Focus

Joby Aviation Inc JOBY shares are facing downward pressure this week after the electric aircraft developer announced second-quarter financial results that fell short of analyst expectations. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company reported a net loss of 41 cents per share, more than double the consensus estimate of a 19-cent loss. Quarterly revenue of $15,000 also missed the forecast of $43,000, intensifying investor concerns over the path to commercial viability.

In response to the earnings, JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson reiterated an Underweight rating on Joby, citing significant regulatory hurdles, an unproven business model, and an uncertain timeline for commercial launch.

The firm set a $7 price target for December 2026, cautioning that the investment case carries significant risk, though it noted potential upside if the company achieves FAA certification ahead of schedule. Canaccord Genuity on Friday also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

What Else: Despite the market’s skepticism, Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt highlighted substantial operational progress, calling it a “pivotal moment.” The company is in the final assembly stage of its first FAA-conforming aircraft and expects to start flying this aircraft shortly.

Joby also pointed to opportunities within the defense sector, noting the Pentagon's $9.4 billion budget for uncrewed aircraft. Furthermore, manufacturing expansions in Ohio and California are underway to support an eventual production capacity of 500 aircraft annually.

While Joby ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet of $991 million in cash, the wider-than-expected losses and ongoing regulatory process appear to be outweighing long-term strategic developments for now.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, JOBY shares are trading lower by 4.75% to $16.44 Friday morning. The stock is down some 8.8% since Monday’s open. JOBY has a 52-week high of $20.95 and a 52-week low of $4.70.

Read Also: FuboTV Delivers Surprise Profit, Hulu + Live TV Merger Plans Advance

How To Buy JOBY Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Joby Aviation – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Joby Aviation, which is trading at $16.77 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 5.96 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock