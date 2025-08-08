Dollar General Joins Uber Eats In Nationwide Delivery Push

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER and Dollar General Corp. DG have launched a new partnership, starting August 8, that will enable on-demand delivery from more than 14,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf locations across the U.S. via Uber Eats.

Customers can now order a wide range of low-cost groceries, household items, and trending merchandise through the Uber Eats app and receive them at their doorstep, either on-demand or at a scheduled time. The service is rolling out nationwide throughout August.

Tony Rogers, Dollar General’s Chief Marketing Officer, said the partnership delivers added convenience while aligning with the brand’s mission. “Our customers will enjoy even greater convenience through our Uber Eats partnership, accessing everything from food to essential household items, saving them valuable time and money,” he said.

Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail at Uber, highlighted the growing demand for flexibility in retail. “Retailers today are navigating a rapidly changing landscape, consumers expect convenience, speed, and accessibility like never before,” he said. “We’re proud to help extend Dollar General’s reach into the on-demand economy.”

To celebrate the rollout, Uber Eats is offering 40% off orders of $20 or more (up to $10) with promo code 40GENERAL. Uber One members will also benefit from free delivery and additional savings.

How It Works

Users can access the service by opening the Uber Eats app, selecting the “Grocery” or “Convenience” section, searching for Dollar General or pOpshelf, and placing an order with real-time tracking.

This collaboration underscores Uber’s efforts to grow its retail delivery footprint. Analysts have noted that Uber is well-positioned to drive strong growth following better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Investors may also monitor ETFs like Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY and SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT.

Price Action: DG shares are trading higher by 1.83% to $117.75 and UBER is down 0.98% at $91.74 at last check Friday.

Photo by Pamela Brick via Shutterstock