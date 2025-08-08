SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Friday.

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

The voice AI company posted second-quarter revenue of $42.7 million, beating analyst expectations of $32.88 million and marking 217% year-over-year growth. Adjusted losses narrowed to $0.03 per share versus the $0.09 consensus estimate.

SoundHound AI shares jumped 28% to $13.73 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ shares jumped 40% to $11.72 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Astrana Health, Inc . ASTH jumped 32.5% to $28.42 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Newegg Commerce, Inc . NEGG gained 33% to $79.01.

Blue Gold Limited BGL rose 29% to $13.28.

rose 29% to $13.28. nLIGHT, Inc. LASR rose 25.7% to $25.73 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, Needham raised its price target on the stock from $18 to $28.

Ouster, Inc . OUST gained 23% to $28.42 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Power Solutions International, In c. PSIX jumped 20.7% to $106.59 after the company reported second-quarter results well above estimates.

Sotera Health Compan y SHC gained 19.8% to $13.44 after the company raised full-year adjusted EPS and revenue guidance.

Globalstar, Inc . GSAT rose 17.7% to $29.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.

. rose 17.7% to $29.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Natera, Inc. NTRA gained 14.6% to $161.76 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

gained 14.6% to $161.76 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Doximity, Inc. DOCS rose 12.2% to $65.74 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

rose 12.2% to $65.74 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. JFrog Ltd . FROG gained 12% to $43.43 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, In c. KTOS rose 11.6% to $65.94 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Gen Digital Inc . GEN rose 10.8% to $31.34 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarer financial results and raised its FY26 guidance. Additionally, Barclays raised its price target on the stock from $32 to $33.

. rose 10.8% to $31.34 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarer financial results and raised its FY26 guidance. Additionally, Barclays raised its price target on the stock from $32 to $33. Open Text Corporation OTEX gained 9.3% to $30.77 following upbeat results.

Gilead Sciences, Inc . GILD rose 8.6% to $119.86 after the company raised its FY25 adjusted EPS and sales guidance.

. rose 8.6% to $119.86 after the company raised its FY25 adjusted EPS and sales guidance. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST gained 7.5% to $65.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Piper Sandler upgraded the stock following the report.

