Why Rocket Lab Stock Is Gaining Friday

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB shares rose in premarket trading on Friday after Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating and lifted the price forecast from $45 to $55.

On Thursday, the company reported $144.5 million in revenue for the second quarter, outpacing the $134.53 million consensus, and posted a loss of 13 cents per share.

In a separate press release, Rocket Lab said it has completed the Systems Integration Review (SIR) for the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE mission under Space Systems Command’s Tactically Responsive Space program in May.

This sign-off confirmed that spacecraft components, systems, and software are ready for final integration and testing.

Following a successful Critical Design Review earlier this year, Rocket Lab finished spacecraft integration and is now entering environmental and readiness testing, just 15 months after contract award, showcasing the company’s speed in mission delivery.

As the sole provider for Space Safari’s VICTUS HAZE mission, Rocket Lab manages every step: satellite design, component manufacturing, integration, flight and ground software, mission licensing, launch, commissioning, and on-orbit operations.

The rapid deployment capability supports U.S. national security goals by demonstrating responsive launch, rendezvous, and proximity operations on tactical timelines in a contested space environment.

“With Rocket Lab’s flight-proven systems and fully integrated mission capability, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver the agility, speed, and reliability that national security demands,” said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab National Security.

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be between $145 million and $155 million, versus estimates of $148.9 million.

Rocket Lab anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $21 million to $23 million in the third quarter.

Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher by 6.77% to $47.20 premarket at last check Friday.

