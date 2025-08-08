August 8, 2025 8:43 AM 2 min read

Pinterest Posts Downbeat Q2 Earnings, Joins Twilio, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Pinterest reported second-quarter revenue of $998.23 million, beating estimates of $974.01 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 35 cents per share.

Pinterest shares dipped 12.4% to $34.35 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD declined 29.6% to $62.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc IOVA fell 26.9% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 23.5% to $9.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF declined 21.1% to $7.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and slashed its FY2025 sales guidance.
  • Sezzle Inc. SEZL shares fell 20.3% to $111.05 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Twilio Inc. TWLO shares tumbled 12.8% to $106.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.
  • Gray Media, Inc. GTN declined 9% to $3.79 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY dipped 8.6% to $55.14 in pre-market trading following its recent IPO.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP dipped 7.9% to $60.97 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

