Pinterest Posts Downbeat Q2 Earnings, Joins Twilio, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Pinterest reported second-quarter revenue of $998.23 million, beating estimates of $974.01 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 35 cents per share.

Pinterest shares dipped 12.4% to $34.35 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

The Trade Desk, Inc . TTD declined 29.6% to $62.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

