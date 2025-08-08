August 8, 2025 5:14 AM 3 min read

Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Expedia reported second-quarter revenue of $3.79 billion, up 6% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $3.70 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Earnings per share of $4.24 beat a Street consensus estimate of $3.90.

Expedia shares jumped 17.7% to $220.72 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. MRM shares gained 75% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced a collaboration with Hakuhodo to participate in “World,” co-founded and chaired by OpenAI Founder Sam Altman.
  • Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS climbed 71% to $0.1542 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Thursday.
  • Click Holdings Limited CLIK shares jumped 32.3% to $0.4882 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday.
  • The RealReal, Inc. REAL gained 30% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN gained 22.4% to $13.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX rose 20.7% to $15.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Ouster, Inc. OUST rose 20.4% to $27.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • The Beauty Health Company SKIN gained 18.2% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  • JFrog Ltd. FROG gained 16.7% to $45.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • BioVie Inc. BIVI dipped 44% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of $12 million public offering.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD declined 29.6% to $62.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc IOVA fell 26.9% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 23.5% to $9.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • iSpecimen Inc. ISPC fell 22.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Thursday.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS dipped 21.5% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF declined 21.1% to $7.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and slashed its FY2025 sales guidance.
  • Sezzle Inc. SEZL shares fell 20.3% to $111.05 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Twilio Inc. TWLO shares tumbled 12.8% to $106.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 12.4% to $34.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results.

