Sunrun Stock Soars Over 30% After Surprise Q2 Profit and Record Storage Growth

- Sunrun beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $1.07 EPS versus an expected loss.
- Subscriber growth, solar and storage capacity all rose significantly year-over-year.
- Get ahead of next week’s CPI & PPI with Chris Capre’s live trading strategy session this Sunday. Register Now →
Sunrun Inc. RUN shares surged more than 30% Thursday after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
What To Know: The company posted earnings of $1.07 per share, beating estimates of a loss of 18 cents per share. Revenue reached $569.33 million, exceeding the expected $548.4 million and rising from $523.86 million in the same quarter last year.
Operationally, Sunrun added 28,823 new subscribers in the second quarter, representing a 15% increase year-over-year. Total subscribers reached 941,701 by the end of June, reflecting 14% annual growth. Solar capacity installed rose to 227 megawatts, up 18% from the prior year, while storage capacity installed jumped 48% to 392 megawatt hours. Subscriber value and contracted subscriber value also increased significantly, up 22% and 19% respectively.
CEO Mary Powell highlighted that Sunrun achieved a new record for Contracted Net Value Creation, with a 70% storage attachment rate, the highest in company history. She attributed the performance to disciplined growth, cost improvements, and increasing generation capabilities.
Following Sunrun's strong second-quarter results, analysts have begun to raise their price targets on the stock. Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Positive rating on Sunrun and increased the price target from $12 to $13. Similarly, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted the price target from $20 to $21.
RUN Price Action: Sunrun shares were up 30.3% at $11.82 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Image Via Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.