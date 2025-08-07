August 7, 2025 8:14 AM 2 min read

Redwire Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Tandem Diabetes Care, Fortinet, Symbotic And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Redwire Corporation RDW fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance.

Redwire reported quarterly losses of 41 cents per share per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $61.760 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $82.796 million.

Redwire shares dipped 22.8% to $10.55 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM declined 22.1% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 19% to $78.29 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Symbotic Inc. SYM dipped 16.5% to $52.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter EPS miss and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA fell 16.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Sana Biotechnology priced its public offering at $3.35 per share.
  • TSS, Inc. TSSI fell 16% to $24.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.
  • Astronics Corporation ATRO declined 15.5% to $29.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS shares fell 15.4% to $39.68 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Vaxcyte Inc PCVX dropped 11.2% to $29.31 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA shares tumbled 11% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued FY26 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • elf Beauty Inc ELF fell 11% to $98.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.
  • Bumble Inc BMBL declined 8.4% to $7.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.
  • Light & Wonder Inc LNW fell 6.5% to $85.00 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
  • Fortuna Mining Corp FSM declined 6.4% to $6.62 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • Airbnb Inc ABNB dropped 6.4% to $122.10 in pre-market trading after the company warned of a deceleration in growth during the latter half of this year.

