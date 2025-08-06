Astera Labs Stock Is Ripping Higher: What's Driving The Momentum?

Astera Labs Inc ALAB shares are soaring Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and issued strong guidance.

What Happened: Astera Labs reported second-quarter revenue of $191.93 million, beating analyst estimates of $172.54 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, beating estimates of 32 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 150% on a year-over-year basis amid a ramp in volume of the company’s PCIe 6 connectivity portfolio and expanding design wins of its Scorpio Fabric Switch.

“During Q2, we successfully executed the next step in our growth journey by ramping our PCIe 6 product portfolio into volume production for customized rack-scale AI systems and added multiple new design wins for our Scorpio Fabric Switches,” said Jitendra Mohan, CEO of Astera Labs.

“We also saw strong demand for our signal conditioning portfolio driven by PCIe scale-up and Ethernet scale-out connectivity applications in custom ASIC platforms. Astera Labs is at the forefront of an AI infrastructure transformation, and we are accelerating our investments to realize our vision of rack-scale connectivity in next-generation AI systems.”

Astera Labs expects third-quarter revenue of $203 million to $210 million versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $180.73 million. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of 38 cents to 39 cents per share versus estimates of 34 cents per share.

Following the company’s quarterly results, Needham maintained Astera Labs with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $100 to $170. Evercore ISI Group maintained an Outperform and raised its price target from $104 to $215.

ALAB Price Action: Astera Labs shares were up 27.4% at $172.55 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

