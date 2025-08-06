August 6, 2025 8:11 AM 2 min read

Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins Personalis, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance.

Super Micro reported fourth-quarter net sales of $5.76 billion, up from $4.6 billion in the third quarter and $5.4 billion in last year’s fourth quarter. Net sales missed a Street consensus estimate of $5.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of $0.41, missing the Street consensus estimate of $0.44.

Super Micro Computer shares tumbled 16.3% to $47.90 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • LifeMD, Inc. LFMD dipped 28.8% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Personalis, Inc. PSNL declined 26.1% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and cut its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Evolus, Inc. EOLS fell 25.5% to $6.63 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter estimates and lowered its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN declined 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS fell 18.2% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter EPS miss.
  • Snap Inc. SNAP shares fell 17.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN fell 14.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
  • Trivago NV – ADR TRVG fell 13.3% to $4.20 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • Hackett Group Inc HCKT declined 13.3% to $19.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter forecast.
  • Paysign Inc PAYS fell 11.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS below estimates.
  • The Mosaic Company MOS fell 4.7% to $33.99 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock

