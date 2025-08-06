Super Micro Computer Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins Personalis, Snap And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance.

Super Micro reported fourth-quarter net sales of $5.76 billion, up from $4.6 billion in the third quarter and $5.4 billion in last year’s fourth quarter. Net sales missed a Street consensus estimate of $5.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of $0.41, missing the Street consensus estimate of $0.44.

Super Micro Computer shares tumbled 16.3% to $47.90 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD dipped 28.8% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.

dipped 28.8% to $8.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales and issued weak third-quarter sales guidance. Personalis, Inc . PSNL declined 26.1% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and cut its FY25 sales guidance.

. declined 26.1% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter revenue miss and cut its FY25 sales guidance. Evolus, Inc . EOLS fell 25.5% to $6.63 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter estimates and lowered its FY25 sales guidance.

. fell 25.5% to $6.63 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter estimates and lowered its FY25 sales guidance. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN declined 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.

declined 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter sales guidance. Digital Turbine, Inc . APPS fell 18.2% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter EPS miss.

. fell 18.2% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter EPS miss. Snap Inc . SNAP shares fell 17.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

. shares fell 17.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc . DAWN fell 14.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

. fell 14.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results. Trivago NV – ADR TRVG fell 13.3% to $4.20 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

fell 13.3% to $4.20 in pre-market trading following quarterly results. Hackett Group Inc HCKT declined 13.3% to $19.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter forecast.

declined 13.3% to $19.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter forecast. Paysign Inc PAYS fell 11.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS below estimates.

fell 11.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS below estimates. The Mosaic Company MOS fell 4.7% to $33.99 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.

