Zeta Global Stock Is Rising After Q2 Earnings, Company Highlights 'AI-Driven Momentum'

Zeta Global Holdings Corp ZETA shares are moving higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results and raised its full-year 2025 guidance.

What Happened: Zeta reported second-quarter revenue of $308.44 million, beating analyst estimates of $296.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The AI marketing cloud company said total revenue was up 35% on a year-over-year basis. Zeta generated $42 million of operating cash flow and $34 million of free cash flow during the quarter.

Zeta’s board approved a new stock repurchase program of up to $200 million over the next two years. The company now has $215 million in approved buybacks remaining. Zeta ended the quarter with $365.31 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We delivered another quarter of industry-leading growth, fueled by demand for our AI-powered marketing platform,” said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Zeta.

“As we head into the back half of 2025, our AI-driven momentum on the heels of the Zeta Answers release, new Zeta Marketing Platform deployments, agency expansions and OneZeta wins gives us conviction that Zeta is poised to capture even more market share.”

Guidance: Zeta expects third-quarter revenue of $327 million to $329 million versus estimates of $323.24 million. The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $1.237 billion to $1.247 billion to a new range of $1.258 billion to $1.268 billion versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $1.241 billion.

ZETA Price Action: Zeta Global shares were up 5.17% in Tuesday’s after-hours session, trading at $16.69 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com

Overview
