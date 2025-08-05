What's Going On With D-Wave Stock Tuesday?

- Analysts expect D-Wave to report a loss of 5 cents per share and revenue of $2.63 million in the second quarter.
- Multiple analysts maintain Buy ratings on D-Wave, with price targets ranging from $2 to $30.
D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS is in the spotlight Tuesday ahead of second quarter earnings Thursday.
What To Know: Analysts estimate a loss of 5 cents per share and revenue of $2.63 million.
For the prior quarter, the company reported revenue of $15.00 million, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. In addition, D-Wave reported a loss of 2 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 3 cent-loss.
In recent quarters, D-Wave has a strong record of missing estimates for both revenue and earnings per share.
Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Stifel analyst Ruben Roy initiated coverage on D-Wave with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26.
- Benchmark analyst David Williams reiterated a Buy rating on D-Wave and maintained a $20 price target.
- Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Garrigan initiated coverage on D-Wave with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on D-Wave and raised the price target from $20 to $22.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane initiated coverage on D-Wave with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
The consensus estimate for D-Wave is $16.33, with the highest price target at $30.00 and the lowest price target at $2.00.
QBTS Price Action: At the time of writing, D-Wave stock is trading 5.53% higher at $18.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
