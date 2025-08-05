August 5, 2025 12:09 PM 1 min read

Duke Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Duke Energy Corporation DUK stock is trading is trading higher Tuesday. The company reported second quarter earnings before the market opened today.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23. In addition, the company reported sales of $7.50 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion.

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment income rose to $1.19 billion, up from $1.12 billion a year ago, as new rates offset higher operating and interest expenses. Gas Utilities and Infrastructure income remained flat at $6 million, with gains from rate increases balanced by higher O&M and depreciation costs.

The company said proceeds from two recent strategic transactions, an equity investment in Duke Energy Florida and the sale of its Piedmont Tennessee business, will help bolster its credit profile and fund expanded capital deployment to meet growing demand.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

FY25 Outlook: The company affirmed its guidance of adjusted earnings per share between $6.17 and $6.42, versus the consensus estimate of $6.32.

See Also: For Hong Kong’s Dollar Tree Equivalent, A Turnaround Looks Unlikely

DUK Price Action: At the time of writing, Duke shares are trading 1.38% higher at $125.88, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DUK Logo
DUKDuke Energy Corp
$126.311.72%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.41
Growth
77.09
Quality
58.08
Value
63.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved