August 5, 2025 10:05 AM 2 min read

Palantir Stock Is Hitting All-Time Highs Tuesday: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are hitting all-time highs on Tuesday following the company’s better-than-expected results for the second quarter. Multiple analysts also raised price targets following the print.

What To Know: Palantir beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for the eighth straight quarter when it reported second-quarter revenue of $1.004 billion versus estimates of $939.71 million, and adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents versus estimates of 14 cents.

Revenue was up 48% year-over-year as U.S. Commercial revenue jumped 93% year-over-year and U.S. Government revenue increased 53% year-over-year.

“This is still only the beginning of something much larger and, we believe, even more significant,” Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir, said in a letter to shareholders.

“With continued execution, and a focus on what matters and a near complete disinterest in what does not, we believe that Palantir will become the dominant software company of the future.”

Palantir's customer count grew 43% year-over-year. The company generated $569 million in adjusted free cash flow in the quarter and ended the period with $6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term U.S. treasury securities.

Palantir said it expects third-quarter revenue of $1.083 billion to $1.087 billion versus estimates of $981.1 million. The company also raised its full-year guidance to a range of $4.14 billion to $4.15 billion versus estimates of $3.9 billion.

"We are guiding to the highest sequential quarterly revenue growth in our company's history, representing 50% year-over-year growth,” Karp said.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Analysts React: Following the company’s quarterly results, multiple analysts lifted price targets.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded Palantir from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $80 to $160. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight and raised the price target from $170 to $182.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey maintained a Neutral and raised the price target from $110 to $155, UBS analyst Karl Keirstead raised the price target from $110 to $165 and Wedbush’s Dan Ives lifted his price target to a Street-high $200.

Ives highlighted “continued hyper growth demand” for Palantir’s AI products and pointed to the “unique value” the company brings to the AI revolution.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir shares were up 8.0% at $173.56 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com

PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$174.328.50%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.04
Growth
97.94
Quality
N/A
Value
2.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved