Inspire Medical Systems, Ichor Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

Inspire Medical Systems shares tumbled 25% to $98.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR declined 24.3% to $15.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

