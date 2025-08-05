August 5, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

Inspire Medical Systems, Ichor Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

Inspire Medical Systems shares tumbled 25% to $98.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR declined 24.3% to $15.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Gartner, Inc. IT fell 15% to $287.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued soft FY25 guidance.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX declined 14.5% to $403.85 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Additionally, the company announced results from its Vx-993 Phase 2 trial.
  • Semrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR fell 14.1% to $7.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a second-quarter EPS miss.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS shares fell 14.1% to $6.92 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates..
  • Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD fell 12.2% to $32.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter revenue miss.

Photo via Shutterstock

ICHR Logo
ICHRIchor Holdings Ltd
$15.52-22.9%

INSP Logo
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$94.50-27.3%
IT Logo
ITGartner Inc
$292.01-13.3%
KD Logo
KDKyndryl Holdings Inc
$33.40-8.99%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$6.68-17.0%
SEMR Logo
SEMRSEMrush Holdings Inc
$8.11-11.9%
VRTX Logo
VRTXVertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$410.00-13.2%
