August 4, 2025 11:55 AM 2 min read

Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Monday.

Shares of Wayfair Inc. W rose sharply during Monday's session following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

The e-commerce company reported adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, beating the street view of 32 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.27 billion (up by 5% year-over-year or Y/Y) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

Wayfair shares jumped 11.4% to $72.64 on Monday.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM shares jumped 74.7% to $13.61 after Amphenol announced it will acquire CommScope for $10.5 billion.
  • Steelcase Inc. SCS gained 64.7% to $16.77 after HNI announced it will acquire the company for approximately $2.2 billion.
  • Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP rose 32.7% to $17.25 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results.
  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX gained 26.7% to $678.41 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.
  • Blade Air Mobility, Inc. BLDE rose 26.4% to $4.78 after the company announced the sale of its passenger division to Joby Aviation.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR gained 24.2% to $27.50 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  • Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE rose 21.4% to $6.63 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $7 to $9.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY gained 20.2% to $20.64 after the company announced it will acquire Blade’s passenger division for $125 million.
  • LifeMD, Inc. LFMD rose 19% to $11.83.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO gained 17.5% to $12.62.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM gained 12.1% to $50.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • Freshpet, Inc. FRPT gained 8.6% to $71.53 after the company reported a Q2 EPS beat.
  • V.F. Corporation VFC gained 8% to $12.60.
  • RH RH rose 7.8% to $216.51 on Monday.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AEO Logo
AEOAmerican Eagle Outfitters Inc
$12.6217.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.67
Growth
81.44
Quality
59.57
Value
90.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BLDE Logo
BLDEBlade Air Mobility Inc
$4.7826.3%
COMM Logo
COMMCommScope Holding Co Inc
$13.8177.3%
ENR Logo
ENREnergizer Holdings Inc
$27.6124.7%
FRPT Logo
FRPTFreshpet Inc
$71.708.88%
FTRE Logo
FTREFortrea Holdings Inc
$6.5920.8%
IDXX Logo
IDXXIDEXX Laboratories Inc
$676.2726.3%
JOBY Logo
JOBYJoby Aviation Inc
$20.5819.9%
LFMD Logo
LFMDLifeMD Inc
$11.9119.9%
RH Logo
RHRH
$216.317.75%
SCS Logo
SCSSteelcase Inc
$16.9366.3%
TSEM Logo
TSEMTower Semiconductor Ltd
$50.1112.2%
VFC Logo
VFCVF Corp
$12.567.76%
W Logo
WWayfair Inc
$72.4911.2%
ZEPP Logo
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$16.8929.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved