Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Monday.

Shares of Wayfair Inc. W rose sharply during Monday's session following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

The e-commerce company reported adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, beating the street view of 32 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.27 billion (up by 5% year-over-year or Y/Y) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

Wayfair shares jumped 11.4% to $72.64 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

CommScope Holding Company, In c. COMM shares jumped 74.7% to $13.61 after Amphenol announced it will acquire CommScope for $10.5 billion.

c. shares jumped 74.7% to $13.61 after Amphenol announced it will acquire CommScope for $10.5 billion. Steelcase Inc . SCS gained 64.7% to $16.77 after HNI announced it will acquire the company for approximately $2.2 billion.

. gained 64.7% to $16.77 after HNI announced it will acquire the company for approximately $2.2 billion. Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP rose 32.7% to $17.25 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results.

rose 32.7% to $17.25 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc . IDXX gained 26.7% to $678.41 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

. gained 26.7% to $678.41 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. BLDE rose 26.4% to $4.78 after the company announced the sale of its passenger division to Joby Aviation.

rose 26.4% to $4.78 after the company announced the sale of its passenger division to Joby Aviation. Energizer Holdings, In c. ENR gained 24.2% to $27.50 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance.

c. gained 24.2% to $27.50 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance. Fortrea Holdings Inc . FTRE rose 21.4% to $6.63 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $7 to $9.

. rose 21.4% to $6.63 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $7 to $9. J oby Aviation, Inc. JOBY gained 20.2% to $20.64 after the company announced it will acquire Blade’s passenger division for $125 million.

gained 20.2% to $20.64 after the company announced it will acquire Blade’s passenger division for $125 million. LifeMD, In c. LFMD rose 19% to $11.83.

c. rose 19% to $11.83. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc . AEO gained 17.5% to $12.62.

. gained 17.5% to $12.62. Tower Semiconductor Ltd . TSEM gained 12.1% to $50.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

. gained 12.1% to $50.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Freshpet, Inc . FRPT gained 8.6% to $71.53 after the company reported a Q2 EPS beat.

. gained 8.6% to $71.53 after the company reported a Q2 EPS beat. V.F. Corporation VFC gained 8% to $12.60.

gained 8% to $12.60. RH RH rose 7.8% to $216.51 on Monday.

