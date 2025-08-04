What's Going On With The Metals Company Stock Monday?

The Metals Company Inc TMC shares are trading higher. The company on Monday announced two economic studies showing $23.6 billion in total project value and declared mineral reserves for a polymetallic nodule project.

What To Know: The Metals Company published a Technical Report Summary of the Pre-Feasibility Study for its proposed NORI-D Polymetallic Nodule Project in the Clarion Clipperton Zone with a Net Present Value of $5.5 billion.

The company said the report is a world-first declaration of mineral reserves for a polymetallic nodule project with 51 million tonnes of probable mineral reserves.

The Metals Company also released an initial assessment of the rest of the 1.3 billion tonne resource across the NORI and TOML areas with a net project value of $18.1 billion, highlighting a total combined project value of $23.6 billion.

“The combined net present value of $23.6 billion of the two studies should give investors a better idea of the economic potential of our total estimated resource,” said Gerard Barron, chairman and CEO of The Metals Company.

“The phased project development plan will target initial production from the Hidden Gem vessel, with an estimated $113 million of development capital expenditure each from TMC and Allseas. First production is targeted for Q4 2027.”

The Metals Company also announced a revised sponsorship agreement with the Kingdom of Tonga involving the company’s subsidiary Tonga Offshore Mining. The updated agreement guarantees the Kingdom of Tonga will continue to receive existing financial benefits and training and capacity-building programs as it continues its sponsorship of Tonga Offshore Mining.

How To Buy TMC Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in TMC The Metals Co's case, it is in the Materials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

TMC Price Action: The Metals Company shares were up 3.53% at $6.06 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of The Metals Company.