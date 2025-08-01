August 1, 2025 3:33 PM 1 min read

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Is Surging Friday: What's Driving The Action?

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ SQQQ is soaring in Friday afternoon trading, as a perfect storm of severe geopolitical threats and dismal economic data sends investors fleeing from technology stocks. The surge highlights a classic “risk-off” day on Wall Street, with traders piling into bearish instruments.

What To Know: SQQQ is a 3x leveraged inverse ETF. It is designed to deliver three times the opposite of the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, which is heavily weighted with technology and growth companies.

When the Nasdaq-100 falls by 2%, for example, SQQQ aims to rise by approximately 6%, making it a popular tool for traders looking to hedge against or profit from a downturn in the tech sector.

Today's market panic was ignited by a dual shock. First, reports emerged that President Donald Trump issued a nuclear threat to Russia, causing Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), to spike an astonishing 27%. This sent investors scrambling out of risk assets and into safe havens like gold.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Compounding the anxiety, this morning's U.S. labor report showed a major crack in the economy. July payrolls rose by a meager 75,000, far below expectations, and unemployment ticked up to 4.2%.

With the Nasdaq-100 falling around 2% on the news, SQQQ has become one of the day's top performers, providing a powerful return for traders betting against the market.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SQQQ is trading higher by some 6% to $19.53 late Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

SQQQ Logo
SQQQProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
$19.536.00%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved