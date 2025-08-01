August 1, 2025 10:44 AM 2 min read

Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer


U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 500 points on Friday.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Monolithic Power Systems reported quarterly earnings of $4.21 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.11 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $664.57 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $649.88 million.

Monolithic Power Systems shares jumped 8% to $768.00 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC shares jumped 29.4% to $13.69 after the company raised its FY 2025 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Workiva Inc. WK gained 23.8% to $79.04 after the company issued third-quarter adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance above estimates and raised its FY25 guidance.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS gained 23% to $29.63 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Interface, Inc. TILE jumped 18.2% to $24.37 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO gained 17.3% to $283.77 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC rose 16.8% to $163.86 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Reddit, Inc. RDDT rose 16.3% to $186.90 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • AppFolio, Inc. APPF gained 15.5% to $308.91 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited ANPA rose 14.4% to $31.65.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT gained 13.5% to $16.76 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP rose 13.3% to $176.39.
  • nVent Electric plc NVT gained 11.5% to $87.44 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT gained 11% to $19.07 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.
  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM gained 7.8% to $121.96 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

