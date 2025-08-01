Coinbase Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Amazon, Fluor, Bloom Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 400 points on Friday.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc COIN fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.

Coinbase reported second-quarter revenue of $1.5 billion, down 26% quarter-over-quarter. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $1.69 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents missed the Street consensus estimate of $1.35.

Coinbase Global shares dipped 11.2% to $335.62 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Fluor Corporation FLR fell 23.1% to $43.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results below estimates and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Enovix Corporation ENVX declined 16.8% to $11.15 in pre-market trading after the company released its quarterly financial results.

Innodata Inc. INOD fell 15.5% to $46.39 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 15% to $31.82 in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly financial results.

Eastman Chemical Company EMN fell 12.6% to $63.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Aeva Technologies, Inc . AEVA declined 11% to $16.60 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM fell 9.4% to $51.26 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 revenue guidance.

Riot Platforms, In c. RIOT dipped 9.1% to $12.19 in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly financial results.

EchoStar Corporation SATS fell 8.8% to $29.70 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN dipped 7.6% to $216.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

