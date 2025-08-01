August 1, 2025 8:39 AM 2 min read

Coinbase Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Amazon, Fluor, Bloom Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 400 points on Friday.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc COIN fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.

Coinbase reported second-quarter revenue of $1.5 billion, down 26% quarter-over-quarter. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $1.69 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents missed the Street consensus estimate of $1.35.

Coinbase Global shares dipped 11.2% to $335.62 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Fluor Corporation FLR fell 23.1% to $43.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results below estimates and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Enovix Corporation ENVX declined 16.8% to $11.15 in pre-market trading after the company released its quarterly financial results.
  • Innodata Inc. INOD fell 15.5% to $46.39 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 15% to $31.82 in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly financial results.
  • Eastman Chemical Company EMN fell 12.6% to $63.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA declined 11% to $16.60 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • Columbia Sportswear Company COLM fell 9.4% to $51.26 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY25 revenue guidance.
  • Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT dipped 9.1% to $12.19 in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly financial results.
  • EchoStar Corporation SATS fell 8.8% to $29.70 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN dipped 7.6% to $216.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

Photo via Shutterstock

