Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL rose in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.

The iPhone maker reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $94 billion, beating analyst estimates of $89.04 billion by 5.6%. Earnings per share came in at $1.57, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Apple shares jumped 1.5% to $210.62 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Namib Minerals NAMM shares gained 113.4% to $8.45 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 113.4% to $8.45 in pre-market trading. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc . FDMT climbed 36.4% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from its 4D-150 SPECTRA clinical trial.

. climbed 36.4% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from its 4D-150 SPECTRA clinical trial. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc . RAYA rose 31.4% to $0.0783 in pre-market trading. Erayak Power Solution Group shares fell 54% on Thursday after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering.

. rose 31.4% to $0.0783 in pre-market trading. Erayak Power Solution Group shares fell 54% on Thursday after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering. Marwynn Holdings, Inc . MWYN shares jumped 21.2% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Thursday.

. shares jumped 21.2% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc . CCCS surged 17.9% to $11.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

. surged 17.9% to $11.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 15.4% to $185.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

gained 15.4% to $185.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Figma, Inc . FIG rose 13.4% to $133.30 in pre-market trading on momentum following Thursday’s IPO.

. rose 13.4% to $133.30 in pre-market trading on momentum following Thursday’s IPO. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS rose 12.4% to $27.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

rose 12.4% to $27.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX gained 8.2% to $0.6508 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently announced it has been granted a Nasdaq extension to regain compliance with its minimum bid price requirements.

Losers

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. SGBX dipped 38.1% to $0.3600 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Thursday.

dipped 38.1% to $0.3600 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Thursday. Incannex Healthcare Inc . IXHL declined 26.6% to $0.4300 in pre-market trading after dipping 34% on Thursday. The company reported Phase 2 results for IHL-42X.

. declined 26.6% to $0.4300 in pre-market trading after dipping 34% on Thursday. The company reported Phase 2 results for IHL-42X. Fluor Corporation FLR fell 23.1% to $43.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results below estimates and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

fell 23.1% to $43.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results below estimates and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance. VerifyMe, Inc. VRME dipped 23% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. VerifyMe shares jumped over 102% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service.

dipped 23% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. VerifyMe shares jumped over 102% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a 3-year UPS Digital Channel Program Agreement with the United Parcel Service. Smart Powerr Corp . CREG fell 19.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Thursday. Smart Powerr recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse split.

. fell 19.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Thursday. Smart Powerr recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse split. Enovix Corporation ENVX declined 16.8% to $11.15 in pre-market trading after the company released its quarterly financial results.

declined 16.8% to $11.15 in pre-market trading after the company released its quarterly financial results. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP shares tumbled 16.1% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 130% on Thursday.

shares tumbled 16.1% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after jumping 130% on Thursday. Innodata Inc . INOD fell 15.5% to $46.39 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

. fell 15.5% to $46.39 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 15% to $31.82 in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly financial results.

shares fell 15% to $31.82 in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly financial results. Coinbase Global, Inc COIN fell 11.2% to $335.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.

