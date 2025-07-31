With Q2 Earnings On The Horizon, AMC's Box Office Comeback Comes Into Focus

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading marginally higher Thursday morning as investors digest recent company announcements and a key analyst upgrade ahead of its second-quarter earnings report.

What To Know: The positive momentum follows a July 11th upgrade from Wedbush, which raised its rating on AMC to Outperform and increased its price target to $4. The analyst cited a stronger film slate, market share gains from its premium screen offerings and improved box office performance.

This sentiment aligns with expectations for the company’s upcoming second-quarter earnings on August 11th, where analysts project revenue of approximately $1.34 billion, a jump from the $865.2 million reported in the first quarter.

Reinforcing its strategy, AMC has recently unveiled several initiatives aimed at boosting attendance and revenue. The company announced a partnership with Eminem for the documentary “Stans,” seeking to replicate the box-office success of its exclusive concert film deals with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Additionally, AMC launched a promotion offering 50% off tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for its loyalty members to drive midweek traffic.

These moves build on a narrative of recovery highlighted by CEO Adam Aron following the company’s first-quarter earnings beat. Aron noted a “turnaround” that began in April 2025, when the domestic box office doubled compared to the previous year. Investors are now watching to see if these strategic efforts will be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC shares are trading slightly higher by 1.55% to $2.95 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.56 and a 52-week low of $2.45.

