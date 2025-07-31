What's Going On With Reddit Shares Thursday?

Reddit, Inc. RDDT is in the spotlight ahead of second quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closes. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings of 19 cents per share and revenue of $424.73 million. The company guided revenue between $410 million and $430 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $110 million to $130 million.

Reddit has a strong history of surpassing both revenue and earnings expectations.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Neutral rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $130 to $150.

maintained a Neutral rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $130 to $150. Raymond James analyst Josh Beck maintained a Strong Buy rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $150 to $175.

maintained a Strong Buy rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $150 to $175. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $145 to $165.

maintained a Buy rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $145 to $165. Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik maintained a Market Perform rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $130 to $150.

maintained a Market Perform rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $130 to $150. Roth Capital analyst Rohit Kulkarni maintained a Neutral rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $130 to $145.

Reddit has a consensus price target of $150.67, with the lowest price target at $67.00 and the highest price target at $220.00.

Related Link: Struggling With Market Swings? This Learning Expert’s 3-Step Method Could Be Your Gamechanger

RDDT Price Action: At the time of writing, Reddit stock is trading 5.05% higher at $156.91, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock