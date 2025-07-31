What's Going On With Reddit Shares Thursday?

- Analysts expect earnings of 19 cents per share and revenue of $424.73 million.
- Reddit guides revenue between $410 million and $430 million and expects adjusted EBITDA between $110 million and $130 million.
Reddit, Inc. RDDT is in the spotlight ahead of second quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closes. Here’s what you need to know.
What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings of 19 cents per share and revenue of $424.73 million. The company guided revenue between $410 million and $430 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $110 million to $130 million.
Reddit has a strong history of surpassing both revenue and earnings expectations.
Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Neutral rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $130 to $150.
- Raymond James analyst Josh Beck maintained a Strong Buy rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $150 to $175.
- Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $145 to $165.
- Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik maintained a Market Perform rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $130 to $150.
- Roth Capital analyst Rohit Kulkarni maintained a Neutral rating on Reddit and raised the price target from $130 to $145.
Reddit has a consensus price target of $150.67, with the lowest price target at $67.00 and the highest price target at $220.00.
RDDT Price Action: At the time of writing, Reddit stock is trading 5.05% higher at $156.91, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
