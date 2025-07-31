Psyence BioMed (PBM) Shares Soar On Ibogaine Production Breakthrough

Shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd PBM are surging Thursday morning following an announcement from the company and its strategic partner, PsyLabs.

What To Know: The companies reported the successful production of a high-purity, GMP-aligned Ibogaine Total Alkaloid extract, a significant milestone in the field of psychedelic medicine.

According to the release, the naturally derived extract was verified by an accredited third-party laboratory to have met all microbial safety standards for food-grade consumption.

The company says this achievement validates Psyence BioMed's strategic investment in PsyLabs. Psyence BioMed first acquired an equity stake in the producer in 2024 and expanded its investment in 2025.

Psyence BioMed, the breakthrough is a crucial step toward creating a reliable supply of scalable, compliant and ethically sourced psychedelic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

PsyLabs officials confirmed their commitment to refining processes to achieve even higher purity levels and are currently expanding production capacity to meet growing global demand.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PBM shares are trading higher by 2.6% to $5.52 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $364.63 and a 52-week low of $2.92.

How To Buy PBM Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Psyence Biomedical’s case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock