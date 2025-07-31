CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Is Surging Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of AI infrastructure firm CoreWeave Inc CRWV are soaring in Thursday morning trading after receiving a vote of confidence from Citigroup.

The bank upgraded the stock to Buy from a previous Neutral rating and announced a new price target of $160, suggesting substantial upside and providing a powerful counter-narrative to recent bearish sentiment.

What To Know: The bullish call from Citi comes during a period of intense volatility for the stock, which has become a focal point of debate on Wall Street.

Investors have been weighing the company's ambitious growth strategy, including its pending $9 billion all-stock acquisition of Core Scientific and a $6 billion plan for a new AI data center, against considerable risks.

Citi’s upgrade directly challenges the bearish case that has recently gained traction. Just last week, HSBC initiated coverage with a Reduce rating and a stark $32 price target, citing extreme customer concentration as its primary concern.

HSBC noted that a single client, Microsoft Corp, accounted for 72% of CoreWeave’s first-quarter revenue. That bearish call followed a string of downgrades in early July from firms worried about the high capital expenditures required for its expansion.

Thursday’s rally, sparked by the new analyst rating, underscores the ongoing tug-of-war between CoreWeave’s immense growth potential and its significant operational and financial risks, with Wall Street’s divided opinions acting as key catalysts for the stock’s direction.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on financial data from Benzinga Edge, CoreWeave’s market capitalization stands at approximately $55.61 billion. From a technical standpoint, the stock’s Relative Strength Index is at 41, suggesting it is in neutral territory and neither overbought nor oversold.

Notably, short interest represents 7.13% of the stock’s float, with a ‘days to cover’ ratio of 1.28, indicating a significant level of bearish bets against the company.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV shares are trading higher by 12.2% to $115.43 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $187.00 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

