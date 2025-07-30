CoreWeave Stock Slides In Quiet Trading As Investors Weigh Growth Against Risk

Shares of AI infrastructure provider CoreWeave Inc CRWV are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, continuing a period of significant volatility despite a lack of company-specific news. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The decline extends recent weakness as investors grapple with the company’s aggressive expansion plans versus mounting concerns over valuation and customer concentration.

The stock has been a battleground for analysts following its meteoric rise of over 240% since its March 2025 IPO. Bulls point to CoreWeave’s ambitious strategy, highlighted by its recent $9 billion all-stock agreement to acquire Core Scientific and a subsequent commitment to build a $6 billion AI data center in Pennsylvania.

On July 21, Barclays fueled optimism by raising its price target to $140, citing the company’s growth trajectory. However, a bear case emerged on July 18 when HSBC initiated coverage with a Reduce rating and a stark $32 price target.

The firm’s primary concern is CoreWeave’s heavy reliance on a handful of clients, noting that Microsoft alone accounted for 72% of revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

This followed a series of downgrades from firms like Mizuho and Stifel earlier in July, which questioned the financial implications of the costly Core Scientific acquisition.

Wednesday’s price action suggests that in the absence of fresh catalysts, investor anxiety over CoreWeave’s concentrated revenue base and high capital expenditures could be outweighing the excitement for its long-term AI potential.

CRWV Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CoreWeave shares closed down 5.38% to $102.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $187 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

