What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Stock?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading slightly lower Wednesday afternoon, despite the company posting impressive second-quarter results and an outlook that spurred a wave of analyst upgrades. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: On Tuesday the cruise operator announced strong second-quarter earnings, reporting an adjusted EPS of $4.38, sailing past Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $4.05.

Revenue for the quarter also beat expectations, coming in at $4.54 billion. The company highlighted that booked load factors and rates are at an all-time high for all future sailings, driven by strong demand and resilient consumer spending.

Buoyed by the strong performance, Royal Caribbean raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $15.41 to $15.55. The company also increased its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast to approximately $5.95 billion. Management credited the results to strong ticket pricing and robust onboard revenue.

In response to the report, Wall Street analysts were overwhelmingly positive on Wednesday. A flurry of firms reiterated their Buy or Overweight ratings and increased their price targets.

Stifel raised its target to $420, Citigroup increased its target to $399, and JPMorgan lifted its target to $367. Despite the strong results and bullish analyst sentiment, the stock’s modest pullback may suggest a sell-the-news reaction or minor profit-taking by investors after the stock’s 111% run higher over the past year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Royal Caribbean exhibits extremely strong momentum with a score of 93.86 out of 100. The company also receives a high score for growth at 77.30, reflecting its solid financial expansion.

Conversely, its value score is more moderate at 47.28, suggesting the stock may not be considered undervalued based on current metrics. Reinforcing the high momentum score, the data also shows a positive price trend across short, medium, and long-term timeframes.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, RCL shares are trading lower by 1.25% to $330.25 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $355.91 and a 52-week low of $130.08.

