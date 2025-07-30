Oklo Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of advanced nuclear technology company Oklo Inc OKLO are trading higher Wednesday afternoon, likely buoyed by the recent announcement of a new strategic alliance with Liberty Energy Inc LBRT.

What To Know: The companies will partner to offer integrated power deployment solutions for high-demand customers, such as data centers and industrial sites.

The collaboration plans to provide a turnkey power solution, initially leveraging Liberty's natural gas generation and eventually integrating Oklo's zero-carbon nuclear power.

"This collaboration gives large-scale power users a turnkey alternative that integrates generation, backup, grid interaction and optimization," said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

The news builds on a wave of recent positive developments for the company, which saw its stock hit a 52-week high last Thursday. That move also followed the initial announcement of the Liberty partnership and a separate collaboration with power solutions firm Vertiv.

Investor optimism has been bolstered by recent analyst actions. On July 22, Citigroup maintained a Neutral rating on the stock but significantly raised its price target from $30 to $68. This followed other bullish ratings, including an Overweight initiation from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Oklo, which is targeting its first plant operations in late 2027 or early 2028, is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Monday. Analysts have an EPS estimate of a loss of 12 cents for the quarter.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, OKLO shares are trading higher by 8.7% at $77.23. The stock has a 52-week high of $78.13 and a 52-week low of $5.35.

Image: Shutterstock