Fubo Stock Climbs On Record Preliminary Q2 Results, Profitability Milestone

Shares of FuboTV Inc FUBO are extending their rally Wednesday morning, building on strong gains from Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced preliminary second-quarter financial results that beat estimates.

What To Know: The sports-centric streaming platform revealed it expects North American revenue to exceed $365 million, significantly beating its earlier guidance of $345 million. Subscriber numbers also surpassed expectations, with North American paid users projected to top 1.35 million.

The most significant news for investors is Fubo's first-ever quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, expected to be at least $20 million. This represents a major step toward sustainable profitability and a year-over-year improvement of more than $30 million. The company also anticipates narrowing its net loss to approximately $8 million while maintaining a strong cash position of at least $285 million.

In light of a proposed business combination with Hulu + Live TV, Fubo announced it is pausing future financial guidance to retain flexibility. Consequently, it has withdrawn its 2025 profitability target.

The company is scheduled to release its full second-quarter earnings report before the market opens on August 8, where it will provide a further business update.

Following its strong preliminary results, FuboTV received upgraded price targets from analysts at Needham, who raised their target to $4.25 while maintaining a Buy rating, and Wedbush, who lifted their target to $6.00 with an Outperform rating.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, FUBO shows exceptional trading momentum, scoring an impressive 93.63, which reflects the stock’s powerful price action. This is contrasted by a low Value score of 39.26, suggesting the stock may be considered expensive on a fundamental basis compared to its peers.

Its Growth score is moderate at 48.31, while a Quality score was not available. This profile highlights a stock with very strong current market sentiment but a less compelling picture based on traditional value and growth metrics.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, FUBO shares are trading higher by 20.8% to $4.27 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.45 and a 52-week low of $1.15.

