Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of LendingClub Corporation LC rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

LendingClub reported a strong second-quarter performance, with a 156% increase in net income. The company's second-quarter revenue and net income growth outperformed the previous year by 33% and 32%, respectively.

LendingClub shares surged 23.2% to $16.20 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

F undamental Global Inc . FGF shares gained 60.9% to $34.60 in pre-market trading. Fundamental Global raised $200 million in private placement to launch Ethereum Treasury strategy on ETH’s 10th anniversary.

. shares gained 60.9% to $34.60 in pre-market trading. Fundamental Global raised $200 million in private placement to launch Ethereum Treasury strategy on ETH’s 10th anniversary. Replimune Group, Inc. REPL rose 53.1% to $5.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Tuesday.

rose 53.1% to $5.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Tuesday. Safe and Green Development Corporatio n SGD climbed 47.6% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Tuesday.

n climbed 47.6% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Tuesday. STAK Inc. STAK shares jumped 39.7% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after falling 18% on Tuesday.

shares jumped 39.7% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after falling 18% on Tuesday. Tigo Energy, Inc . TYGO surged 31.9% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

. surged 31.9% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. OceanPal Inc . OP gained 28.2% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Tuesday.

. gained 28.2% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc . CAPR gained 21.1% to $8.16 in pre-market trading.

. gained 21.1% to $8.16 in pre-market trading. AtriCure, Inc. ATRC rose 10.5% to $35.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

rose 10.5% to $35.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT gained 9.7% to $17.36 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Tuesday.

Losers

Healthcare Triangle, Inc . HCTI dipped 31.6% to $0.0347 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Tuesday.

. dipped 31.6% to $0.0347 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF declined 25.7% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced second-quarter earnings.

declined 25.7% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced second-quarter earnings. ScanTech AI Systems Inc . STAI fell 18.8% to $0.9659 in pre-market trading. ScanTech AI Systems shares jumped 78% on Tuesday after the company announced it will offer its technology through the TIPS contract it entered with Creeksource Consulting.

. fell 18.8% to $0.9659 in pre-market trading. ScanTech AI Systems shares jumped 78% on Tuesday after the company announced it will offer its technology through the TIPS contract it entered with Creeksource Consulting. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL dipped 16.5% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after falling over 8% on Tuesday. AEHL signed a $50 million financing agreement to launch a Bitcoin acquisition plan.

dipped 16.5% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after falling over 8% on Tuesday. AEHL signed a $50 million financing agreement to launch a Bitcoin acquisition plan. S hineco, Inc . SISI declined 15.3% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading after gaining 44% on Tuesday.

. declined 15.3% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading after gaining 44% on Tuesday. China Natural Resources, In c. CHNR shares tumbled 10.5% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.

c. shares tumbled 10.5% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc . EDU fell 10.2% to $41.96 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

. fell 10.2% to $41.96 in pre-market trading following quarterly results. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. GITS fell 8.8% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday.

fell 8.8% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares fell 7.8% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of common stock.

shares fell 7.8% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of common stock. Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX fell 6.6% to $142.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter results.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock