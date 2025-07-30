July 30, 2025 5:41 AM 3 min read

Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of LendingClub Corporation LC rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

LendingClub reported a strong second-quarter performance, with a 156% increase in net income. The company's second-quarter revenue and net income growth outperformed the previous year by 33% and 32%, respectively.

LendingClub shares surged 23.2% to $16.20 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Fundamental Global Inc. FGF shares gained 60.9% to $34.60 in pre-market trading. Fundamental Global raised $200 million in private placement to launch Ethereum Treasury strategy on ETH’s 10th anniversary.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. REPL rose 53.1% to $5.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Tuesday.
  • Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD climbed 47.6% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after gaining 39% on Tuesday.
  • STAK Inc. STAK shares jumped 39.7% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after falling 18% on Tuesday.
  • Tigo Energy, Inc. TYGO surged 31.9% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • OceanPal Inc. OP gained 28.2% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Tuesday.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR gained 21.1% to $8.16 in pre-market trading.
  • AtriCure, Inc. ATRC rose 10.5% to $35.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT gained 9.7% to $17.36 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI dipped 31.6% to $0.0347 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Tuesday.
  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF declined 25.7% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced second-quarter earnings.
  • ScanTech AI Systems Inc. STAI fell 18.8% to $0.9659 in pre-market trading. ScanTech AI Systems shares jumped 78% on Tuesday after the company announced it will offer its technology through the TIPS contract it entered with Creeksource Consulting.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL dipped 16.5% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after falling over 8% on Tuesday. AEHL signed a $50 million financing agreement to launch a Bitcoin acquisition plan.
  • Shineco, Inc. SISI declined 15.3% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading after gaining 44% on Tuesday.
  • China Natural Resources, Inc. CHNR shares tumbled 10.5% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU fell 10.2% to $41.96 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. GITS fell 8.8% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares fell 7.8% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX fell 6.6% to $142.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter results.

