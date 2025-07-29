Following Mixed Q4 Results, Tilray's Turnaround Strategy Is Put To The Test

Shares of Tilray Brands Inc TLRY are trading lower Tuesday morning after the global cannabis and consumer goods company reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analyst expectations. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: For the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, Tilray announced total revenue of $224.53 million. This figure represents a roughly 2% decrease year-over-year and missed the consensus analyst estimate of $250.41 million.

The revenue shortfall was primarily driven by declines in the company’s core cannabis and beverage alcohol segments. Cannabis revenue dropped to $67.8 million from $71.9 million in the prior-year quarter, a move the company attributed to a strategic pause on certain product lines to improve profitability and delays in international permits. Beverage revenue also saw a significant decline to $65.6 million, down from $76.7 million.

However, the company did post an unexpected adjusted profit of two cents per share, beating analyst estimates that had projected a loss of three cents per share. Tilray’s Distribution and Wellness segments showed growth, with revenues increasing to $74.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively.

Looking forward, Tilray provided optimistic guidance for fiscal year 2026, projecting adjusted EBITDA between $62 million and $72 million, which would signify growth of 13% to 31%. The company highlighted its strong liquidity, ending the fiscal year with $256 million in cash and marketable securities.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Tilray presents the profile of a potential value play. The stock scores very low on Momentum at 6.10 and Growth at 21.80.

In stark contrast, it boasts a strong Value score of 81.18, suggesting the stock may be undervalued based on its fundamental metrics despite its lagging performance.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TLRY shares are trading lower by 12.3% to 61 cents Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.15 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.

