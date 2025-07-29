July 29, 2025 8:20 AM 2 min read

Whirlpool Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Harmonic, Stanley Black & Decker And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 earnings guidance.

Whirlpool shares dipped 16.3% to $81.93 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC shares dipped 20% to $6.25 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO declined 14.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter sales and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance.
  • Harmonic Inc. HLIT fell 13.8% to $7.88 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO declined 13% to $60.05 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its 2025 sales outlook, citing reduced growth expectations for Wegovy and Ozempic in the US and weaker Wegovy penetration.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY fell 12.1% to $0.6150 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
  • Exelixis, Inc. EXEL declined 11% to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK fell 6.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • VeriSign, Inc. VRSN fell 6.5% to $286.00 in pre-market trading following a 4.3 million share secondary offering by Berkshire Hathaway to reduce its stake below 10%.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 5.5% to $332.49 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates, despite raising FY25 guidance.

