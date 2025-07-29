Whirlpool Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Harmonic, Stanley Black & Decker And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 earnings guidance.

Whirlpool shares dipped 16.3% to $81.93 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc . FULC shares dipped 20% to $6.25 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

. shares dipped 20% to $6.25 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results. NeoGenomics, Inc . NEO declined 14.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter sales and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance.

. declined 14.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter sales and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance. Harmonic Inc. HLIT fell 13.8% to $7.88 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.

fell 13.8% to $7.88 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO declined 13% to $60.05 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its 2025 sales outlook, citing reduced growth expectations for Wegovy and Ozempic in the US and weaker Wegovy penetration.

declined 13% to $60.05 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its 2025 sales outlook, citing reduced growth expectations for Wegovy and Ozempic in the US and weaker Wegovy penetration. Tilray Brands, Inc . TLRY fell 12.1% to $0.6150 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

. fell 12.1% to $0.6150 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales. Exelixis, Inc . EXEL declined 11% to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

. declined 11% to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc . SWK fell 6.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.

. fell 6.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales. VeriSign, Inc. VRSN fell 6.5% to $286.00 in pre-market trading following a 4.3 million share secondary offering by Berkshire Hathaway to reduce its stake below 10%.

fell 6.5% to $286.00 in pre-market trading following a 4.3 million share secondary offering by Berkshire Hathaway to reduce its stake below 10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 5.5% to $332.49 in pre-market trading after the company issued third-quarter guidance below estimates, despite raising FY25 guidance.

