PayPal Shares Edge Higher Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL shares are slightly up Monday as investors positioned themselves ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report scheduled for release after market close on Tuesday July 29.

What To Know: Analysts are forecasting earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. In recent periods, PayPal has consistently outperformed earnings expectations. In the first quarter of 2025, the company posted EPS of $1.33, beating the estimate of $1.16. Despite the beat, shares fell 1% the next day, suggesting that investor sentiment has been more heavily influenced by the company's guidance and forward outlook than by headline EPS results alone.

This upcoming report is expected to be a key moment for PayPal, as investors look for signs of sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving digital payments environment. Last quarter's performance marked the fourth consecutive beat on EPS, but each came with mixed market reactions, indicating ongoing concerns about PayPal's broader strategy and competitive positioning.

The stock has gained 22.43% over the past 12 months, but questions remain about its ability to maintain this trajectory. Market participants will be closely watching not only the reported numbers but also the tone of management's comments regarding payment volume trends, engagement metrics, and macroeconomic headwinds. Forward guidance is likely to play a major role in determining whether PayPal shares can extend their recent gains or face renewed pressure.

PYPL Price Action: Paypal shares were up 0.19% at $78.13 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

