UnitedHealth Group Shares Flat Ahead Of Earnings As Market Awaits Guidance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH are trading flat Monday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the company's upcoming second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday July 29.

What To Know: Analysts currently expect the company to report earnings per share of $4.63 for the quarter. In its previous earnings report, UnitedHealth missed EPS estimates by nine cents, a miss that failed to move the stock at the time but did little to reassure long-term shareholders. Over the past year, the stock has declined more than 50%, raising pressure on management to deliver not only solid financials but also a stronger forward outlook.

Investor attention is focused on whether UnitedHealth will be able to offer guidance that signals stability or improvement heading into the back half of 2025. While the company maintains a leadership position in the private insurance space and reported a 9.8% revenue growth rate as of March 31, concerns about earnings volatility, reimbursement trends and regulatory pressures continue to weigh on sentiment.

JPMorgan analysts have rated the stock as "Outperform" with a one-year price target of $373.50, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 33%. However, skepticism remains around how quickly the company can reverse its negative momentum, particularly given that its first-quarter 2025 earnings missed expectations and triggered a sharp 22% drop in share price.

As the earnings date approaches, investors appear to be holding back, awaiting confirmation that the worst of the performance gap is behind the company. With high expectations already priced into analyst targets, the stock may remain volatile if guidance or earnings results fall short of what the market deems necessary for a turnaround.

UNH Price Action: UnitedHealth shares were down 0.16% at $281.55 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

