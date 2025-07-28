What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are trading flat Monday morning as investors digest a week that saw the stock hit a new all-time high. The data analytics firm’s stock capped a week of major gains on Friday, closing at a record high after hitting $160.39 intraday.

What To Know: The recent rally was supercharged Friday by a new Overweight rating from Piper Sandler, which initiated coverage with a bullish $170 price target.

This optimism was amplified by CNBC's Jim Cramer, who, after seeing the stock slice through the $150 mark “like a knife through butter,” predicted its “next stop” would be $200. This follows continued bullishness from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who sees Palantir on a “golden path to become an AI stalwart.”

Underpinning the momentum are recent business developments. Last week, the U.S. Army awarded the Anduril-Palantir team a contract for a next-generation command and control prototype, with Palantir's share estimated at $30 million. The company also recently launched a strategic alliance with Deloitte to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

The stock's meteoric rise has been remarkable, with shares soaring nearly 500% in the last year. However, despite the high-profile endorsements and contract wins, the broader analyst consensus remains a Sell with an average price target near $81.

Palantir is meanwhile scheduled to report its quarterly earnings next Monday, August 4, where Wall Street analysts are looking for EPS of 13.8 cents on revenue of $939.71 million.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which provide scores to identify a stock’s strengths and weaknesses, Palantir scores exceptionally high on key factors.

The stock boasts a Momentum score of 98.88 and a Growth score of 97.53, indicating very strong recent price performance and a robust growth outlook. Conversely, its Value score is extremely low at 2.39, suggesting the stock is considered expensive relative to its fundamentals.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading flat at $158.22 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $160.39 and a 52-week low of $21.23.

