Thermo Fisher, Baker Hughes And IQVIA Holdings Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 21-July 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

1. Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP gained over 137.10% in the last week after the company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.10, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97.

2. ICON plc ICLR increased 30.28% last weekl after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal 2025 sales guidance.

3. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST jumped 24.96% this week after the injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems company delivered a robust beat on its second-quarter 2025 earnings and revenue, while also significantly raising its full-year guidance.

Also Read: Palantir, Nvidia & Tempus AI Could Be Pharma ETF Darlings That Don’t Make Pills

4. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX gained 24.46% the last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share.

5. IQVIA Holdings, Inc. IQV jumped 23.5% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

6. Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB increased 10.18% this week. Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis maintains Astera Labs with a Buy rating and raises the price forecast from $95 to $130.

7. TE Connectivity plc TEL shares gained 16.72% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

8. Baker Hughes Company BKR increased 14.98% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO stock gained 16.72% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Baird maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $553 to $567. Also, Barclays raised its price target on the stock from $450 to $490.

10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock gained 12.15% this week after it reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.

