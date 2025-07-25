Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Shares Pull Back Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of digital asset financial services firm Galaxy Digital Inc GLXY are trading lower Friday afternoon, bucking the positive sentiment from a new analyst price target hike. The decline could be linked to profit-taking following a rally earlier in the week.

What To Know: On Friday, Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating on Galaxy, while raising the firm's price target on the stock to $36 from $25. This move signals strong continued confidence from Wall Street in the company’s trajectory.

The endorsement from Rosenblatt follows a wave of bullish news that propelled the stock higher this week. The rally began Monday after Galaxy announced a strategic partnership with K Wave Media to act as an asset manager for its expanding Bitcoin BTC/USD treasury strategy.

The positive momentum was amplified by analyst actions. On Monday, Piper Sandler maintained its Overweight rating and lifted its price target to $36. On Wednesday, Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $35 price target.

Both firms highlighted the potential of Galaxy's Helios data center in Texas, with Jefferies noting the stock could be worth as much as $43 per share if the site's full power capacity is approved.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GLXY shares are trading lower by 4% to $30.64 Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.17 and a 52-week low of $6.89.

