MARA Holdings Stock Slips On $1 Billion Note Offering, Analyst Upgrade Offers Support

Shares of MARA Holdings Inc MARA are trading lower Friday, falling nearly 3% after the Bitcoin BTC/USD mining giant this week announced a significant capital raise.

What To Know: The company revealed plans for a private offering of $850 million in 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032, with an option for institutional buyers to purchase an additional $150 million.

The move, which could raise up to $1 billion, is intended to strengthen Marathon's financial position. The company plans to use approximately $50 million of the proceeds to repurchase a portion of its 1.00% convertible notes due in 2026, reducing near-term debt.

The remaining funds are earmarked for acquiring more Bitcoin, funding operations, and potential strategic investments. To mitigate potential shareholder dilution from the conversion of these notes, Marathon will use part of the proceeds for capped call transactions.

Despite the stock's negative reaction, which is common with debt offerings, there was a note of optimism. Compass Point analyst Ed Engel upgraded MARA on Friday from Sell to Neutral and nearly doubled the price target from $9.50 to $18.

Investors are now looking ahead to Marathon's second-quarter financial results, scheduled for release on July 29. The company, which holds nearly 50,000 BTC, remains a key player for investors seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MARA shares are trading lower by 2.8% to $16.77 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.28 and a 52-week low of $9.81.

