Intel, Absci, AST SpaceMobile And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC fell in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Intel reported a loss for the second quarter, while sales topped estimates. Intel expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.6 billion, versus estimates of $12.63 billion. The company anticipates a third-quarter loss of 24 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan shared a memo with employees saying that the company will reduce its workforce to 75,000 employees by the end of the year through layoffs and attrition.

Intel shares dipped 5.9% to $21.30 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Absci Corporation ABSI declined 13.7% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock.

declined 13.7% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock. AST SpaceMobile, Inc . ASTS fell 9.2% to $54.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million private offering of convertible senior notes.

. fell 9.2% to $54.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million private offering of convertible senior notes. Almonty Industries Inc . ALM dipped 8.5% to $4.06 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 8.5% to $4.06 in pre-market trading. Synovus Financial Corp . SNV fell 8.3% to $51.88 in pre-market trading. Pinnacle and Synovus announced an $8.6 billion all-stock merger.

. fell 8.3% to $51.88 in pre-market trading. Pinnacle and Synovus announced an $8.6 billion all-stock merger. Sarepta Therapeutics, In c. SRPT declined 5.2% to $12.20 in pre-market trading. Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz, on Thursday, initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $7.

c. declined 5.2% to $12.20 in pre-market trading. Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz, on Thursday, initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $7. ABIVAX Société Anonym e ABVX fell 4% to $66.99 in pre-market trading. Abivax announced full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs, bringing gross proceeds of offering to $747.5 million (€637.5 million).

e fell 4% to $66.99 in pre-market trading. Abivax announced full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs, bringing gross proceeds of offering to $747.5 million (€637.5 million). Semler Scientific, Inc. SMLR fell 3.6% to $37.50 in pre-market trading.

