Why Deckers Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK rose sharply in pre-market trading following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 72 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $964.5 million, which beat the Street estimate of $902.08 million and is up from revenue of $825.35 million from the same period last year.

Deckers Outdoor jumped 11.6% to $117.12 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Linkhome Holdings Inc. LHAI shares gained 51% to $8.50 in pre-market trading following the company's recent announcement of an upsized initial public offering of $6 million. Consisting of 1,500,000 shares of common stock, the offering was priced at $4 per share. Before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, the total gross proceeds resulted in $6 million.

Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO rose 38.4% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Thursday.

AEye, Inc. LIDR shares jumped 33.5% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. AEye shares jumped 158% on Thursday after the company announced its Apollo lidar has been integrated by NVIDIA into the DRIVE AGX platform.

Garden Stage Limited GSIW climbed 32.1% to $0.1440 in pre-market trading following the company's recent declaration of entering into a definitive agreement with several investors.

NextCure, Inc . NXTC gained 26.6% to $6.44 in pre-market trading after the company presented new preclinical data for NC605.

Coursera, Inc . COUR surged 22.5% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited WCT surged 21.8% to $0.2513 in pre-market trading.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limite d MMA gained 15.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading.

d gained 15.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX rose 13.6% to $642.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share.

Losers

Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL dipped 42.1% to $0.9450 in pre-market trading after jumping 61% on Thursday.

OceanPal Inc . OP dipped 36.9% to $0.1912 in pre-market trading after tumbling 27% on Thursday.

. dipped 36.9% to $0.1912 in pre-market trading after tumbling 27% on Thursday. Youxin Technology Ltd YAAS declined 19% to $0.4702 in pre-market trading after gaining 38% on Thursday.

declined 19% to $0.4702 in pre-market trading after gaining 38% on Thursday. Absci Corporation ABSI declined 13.7% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock.

declined 13.7% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock. Ten-League International Holdings Limited TLIH fell 13.3% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dipping over 75% on Thursday.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc . OPTT fell 12.2% to $0.6626 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc . MFH shares tumbled 12% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 53% on Thursday.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc . ASTS fell 9.2% to $54.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million private offering of convertible senior notes.

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV fell 8.3% to $51.88 in pre-market trading. Pinnacle and Synovus announced an $8.6 billion all-stock merger.

fell 8.3% to $51.88 in pre-market trading. Pinnacle and Synovus announced an $8.6 billion all-stock merger. Intel Corporation INTC shares fell 5.9% to $21.30 in pre-market trading. Intel reported a loss for the second quarter, while sales topped estimates. Intel expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.6 billion, versus estimates of $12.63 billion. The company anticipates a third-quarter loss of 24 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan shared a memo with employees saying that the company will reduce its workforce to 75,000 employees by the end of the year through layoffs and attrition.

