July 25, 2025 5:36 AM 4 min read

Why Deckers Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK rose sharply in pre-market trading following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 72 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $964.5 million, which beat the Street estimate of $902.08 million and is up from revenue of $825.35 million from the same period last year.

Deckers Outdoor jumped 11.6% to $117.12 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Gainers

  • Linkhome Holdings Inc. LHAI shares gained 51% to $8.50 in pre-market trading following the company's recent announcement of an upsized initial public offering of $6 million. Consisting of 1,500,000 shares of common stock, the offering was priced at $4 per share.  Before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, the total gross proceeds resulted in $6 million.
  • Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO rose 38.4% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Thursday.
  • AEye, Inc. LIDR shares jumped 33.5% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. AEye shares jumped 158% on Thursday after the company announced its Apollo lidar has been integrated by NVIDIA into the DRIVE AGX platform.
  • Garden Stage Limited  GSIW climbed 32.1% to $0.1440 in pre-market trading following the company's recent declaration of entering into a definitive agreement with several investors.
  • NextCure, Inc. NXTC gained 26.6% to $6.44 in pre-market trading after the company presented new preclinical data for NC605.
  • Coursera, Inc. COUR surged 22.5% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Wellchange Holdings Company Limited WCT surged 21.8% to $0.2513 in pre-market trading.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited MMA gained 15.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX rose 13.6% to $642.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share.

Losers

  • Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL dipped 42.1% to $0.9450 in pre-market trading after jumping 61% on Thursday.
  • OceanPal Inc. OP dipped 36.9% to $0.1912 in pre-market trading after tumbling 27% on Thursday.
  • Youxin Technology Ltd YAAS declined 19% to $0.4702 in pre-market trading after gaining 38% on Thursday.
  • Absci Corporation ABSI declined 13.7% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Ten-League International Holdings Limited TLIH fell 13.3% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dipping over 75% on Thursday.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT fell 12.2% to $0.6626 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH shares tumbled 12% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 53% on Thursday.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS fell 9.2% to $54.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million private offering of convertible senior notes.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. SNV fell 8.3% to $51.88 in pre-market trading. Pinnacle and Synovus announced an $8.6 billion all-stock merger.
  • Intel Corporation INTC shares fell 5.9% to $21.30 in pre-market trading. Intel reported a loss for the second quarter, while sales topped estimates. Intel expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.6 billion, versus estimates of $12.63 billion. The company anticipates a third-quarter loss of 24 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan shared a memo with employees saying that the company will reduce its workforce to 75,000 employees by the end of the year through layoffs and attrition.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ABSI Logo
ABSIAbsci Corp
$3.03-13.7%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.33
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
6.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$54.61-9.07%
COUR Logo
COURCoursera Inc
$11.1122.4%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$117.1911.7%
FIX Logo
FIXComfort Systems USA Inc
$640.0013.7%
GSIW Logo
GSIWGarden Stage Ltd
$0.145233.2%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$21.29-5.92%
IXHL Logo
IXHLIncannex Healthcare Inc
$0.9148-43.9%
LHAI Logo
LHAILinkhome Holdings Inc
$9.0160.0%
LIDR Logo
LIDRAEye Inc
$3.7428.1%
MFH Logo
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$2.70-12.1%
MMA Logo
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.2919.4%
NXTC Logo
NXTCNextCure Inc
$6.4322.2%
OCTO Logo
OCTOEightco Holdings Inc
$1.9637.1%
OP Logo
OPOceanPal Inc
$0.1894-37.5%
OPTT Logo
OPTTOcean Power Technologies Inc
$0.6600-12.5%
SNV Logo
SNVSynovus Financial Corp
$51.88-8.53%
TLIH Logo
TLIHTen-League International Holdings Ltd
$1.42-11.8%
WCT Logo
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.259825.9%
YAAS Logo
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.4727-18.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved