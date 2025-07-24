Chipotle Stock Is Trading Lower Thursday: What's Going On?

- Chipotle's comparable restaurant sales decline 4% in the second quarter as transactions drop nearly 5%.
- The company opens 61 new restaurants, including 47 Chipotlanes, which continue to support sales and margin growth.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales on Wednesday after the market closed.
What To Know: Chipotle reported sales of $3.06 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion, but representing 3% year-over-year climb. In addition, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, inline with the consensus estimate.
Comparable restaurant sales fell 4% in the second quarter, driven by a 4.9% decline in transactions, partially offset by a 0.9% increase in average check.
The company opened 61 new restaurants in the quarter, including 47 Chipotlanes, which continue to drive higher sales and margins.
Outlook: The company is anticipating 315 to 345 new company-owned restaurant openings with over 80% having a Chipotlane and flat full year comparable restaurant sales.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle and maintained a $60 price target.
- Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle and lowered the price target from $55 to $53.
- Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained an Outperform rating on Chipotle and lowered the price target from $62 to $59.
- Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating on Chipotle and lowered the price target from $60 to $58.
- Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating on Chipotle and lowered the price target from $65 to $60.
The consensus price target for Chipotle is $60.86, with the highest price target at $70 and the lowest price target at $47.
CMG Price Action: At the time of writing, Chipotle stock is trading 11.9% lower at $46.50, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
