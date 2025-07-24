July 24, 2025 10:41 AM 2 min read

RPM International Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins ICON, MaxLinear, Nasdaq And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of RPM International Inc. RPM rose sharply on Thursday following better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

RPM International reported quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.59 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.08 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

RPM International shares jumped 10.2% to $124.46 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST shares jumped 23.7% to $281.65 after raising FY25 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • ICON Public Limited Company ICLR gained 19% to $199.68 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation BE jumped 18.8% to $31.97 after the company announced its fuel cell technology will be deployed at select Oracle Cloud Infrastructure data centers in the US.
  • MaxLinear, Inc. MXL rose 16.6% to $17.87 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
  • ASGN Incorporated ASGN gained 16.1% to $58.08 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Arrive AI Inc. ARAI rose 15.3% to $11.81.
  • Solid Power, Inc. SLDP gained 14% to $4.5250.
  • MicroVision, Inc. MVIS rose 14% to $1.6850.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 12.2% to $8.56.
  • Labcorp Holdings Inc. LH gained 11.4% to $279.00 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its FY25 forecast.
  • TechnipFMC plc FTI gained 10.4% to $37.09 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB gained 8.4% to $33.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL rose 8.2% to $181.78.
  • FirstService Corporation FSV gained 8% to $193.42 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ gained 6.7% to $94.22 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS rose 6.7% to $249.90 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

