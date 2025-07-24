What's Going On With Plug Power Stock?

Shares of Plug Power Inc PLUG are trading higher Thursday morning as positive sentiment from Wall Street analysts appears to be overshadowing recent dilution concerns. The stock’s rally is gaining momentum following a series of price target increases from financial firms this week.

What To Know: The renewed optimism provides a strong tailwind after a volatile period for the hydrogen fuel cell company. Last week, shares slid after a July 9 prospectus filing detailed the potential resale of 31.5 million shares by a stockholder, stoking fears of share dilution.

However, a string of bullish catalysts is now commanding investor attention. On Monday, Susquehanna raised its price target on PLUG to $1.80. Jefferies followed on Wednesday, maintaining a Hold rating but nearly doubling its price target from 90 cents to $1.60.

This analyst confidence builds on fundamental progress, including a new low-cost hydrogen supply agreement expected to boost margins and a federal extension of the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit. Furthermore, a 650,000-share purchase by CFO Paul Middleton in June signaled strong executive confidence.

Thursday’s upward momentum suggests investors are prioritizing recent strategic wins and analyst upgrades over dilution fears, setting a bullish tone for the stock ahead of its second-quarter earnings release in August.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which are designed to identify the strength of a stock across four critical factors, Plug Power presents a distinct profile for investors.

The company scores exceptionally well on its Value metric with a high score of 73.15, suggesting it may be undervalued relative to its peers or intrinsic worth. In sharp contrast, the data indicates significant weakness in other areas.

PLUG shows very poor Momentum with a score of 18.84 and weak Growth characteristics, scoring just 15.29. This profile suggests that while PLUG may appeal to value-oriented investors, it currently lacks the strong growth and market momentum that other traders may seek.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG shares are trading higher by 4.8% to $1.89 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.32 and a 52-week low of $0.69.

