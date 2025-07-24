July 24, 2025 8:36 AM 2 min read

Tesla Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Community Health Systems, Chipotle Mexican Grill And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $22.5 billion, down 12% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $22.8 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tesla's earnings per share were $0.40 in the quarter, missing the Street consensus estimate of $0.42 per share.

Tesla shares dipped 6.5% to $310.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH dipped 21.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX declined 14.1% to $5.97 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance.
  • Galapagos NV GLPG fell 13.4% to $28.78 in pre-market trading. Galapagos posted a second-quarter loss of $1.45 per share.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG fell 10.6% to $47.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. STM fell 10.3% to $28.52 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX declined 7.4% to $30.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly EPS results.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT fell 6.3% to $4.0500 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Wednesday.
  • International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 5.3% to $267.10 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • QuantumScape Corporation QS declined 4.8% to $12.18 in pre-market trading after posting second-quarter results.

Now Read This:

Loading...
Loading...
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$46.69-11.5%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
36.01
Growth
90.63
Quality
68.44
Value
17.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CYH Logo
CYHCommunity Health Systems Inc
$2.72-29.9%
DNUT Logo
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$4.15-3.94%
GLPG Logo
GLPGGalapagos NV
$28.30-15.0%
HLX Logo
HLXHelix Energy Solutions Group Inc
$6.25-10.2%
IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$264.19-6.32%
QS Logo
QSQuantumScape Corp
$12.20-4.91%
STM Logo
STMSTMicroelectronics NV
$27.30-14.1%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$312.40-6.06%
VKTX Logo
VKTXViking Therapeutics Inc
$31.20-6.58%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved