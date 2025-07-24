Tesla Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Community Health Systems, Chipotle Mexican Grill And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $22.5 billion, down 12% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $22.8 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tesla's earnings per share were $0.40 in the quarter, missing the Street consensus estimate of $0.42 per share.

Tesla shares dipped 6.5% to $310.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Community Health Systems, Inc . CYH dipped 21.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.

. dipped 21.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX declined 14.1% to $5.97 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance.

declined 14.1% to $5.97 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance. Galapagos NV GLPG fell 13.4% to $28.78 in pre-market trading. Galapagos posted a second-quarter loss of $1.45 per share.

fell 13.4% to $28.78 in pre-market trading. Galapagos posted a second-quarter loss of $1.45 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc . CMG fell 10.6% to $47.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.

. fell 10.6% to $47.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results. STMicroelectronics N.V. STM fell 10.3% to $28.52 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.

fell 10.3% to $28.52 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX declined 7.4% to $30.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

declined 7.4% to $30.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly EPS results. Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT fell 6.3% to $4.0500 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Wednesday.

fell 6.3% to $4.0500 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 5.3% to $267.10 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

fell 5.3% to $267.10 in pre-market trading following quarterly results. QuantumScape Corporation QS declined 4.8% to $12.18 in pre-market trading after posting second-quarter results.

