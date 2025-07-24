Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company increased its investment in capital expenditures in 2025.
Google parent Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $93.72 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 per share.
Alphabet jumped 3% to $196.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Garden Stage Limited GSIW shares jumped 58.1% to $0.2786 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
- Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS shares gained 41.3% to $0.2465 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL rose 37.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI climbed 28.1% to $0.0326 in pre-market trading after gaining 33% on Wednesday.
- MaxLinear, Inc. MXL gained 22.3% to $18.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. RAYA surged 21.2% to $0.2166 in pre-market trading.
- Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW surged 16.1% to $14.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- ICON Public Limited Company ICLR gained 16.7% to $196.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO rose 14.6% to $12.40 in pre-market trading following the launch of a new advertising campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. The surge adds to speculation that the apparel retailer could become the latest target in the ongoing meme stock phenomenon.
Losers
- Sadot Group Inc. SDOT dipped 29.5% to $1.10 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH dipped 21.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX declined 14.1% to $5.97 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance.
- Pineapple Financial Inc. PAPL declined 13.5% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 70% on Wednesday.
- Galapagos NV GLPG fell 13.4% to $28.78 in pre-market trading. Galapagos posted a second-quarter loss of $1.45 per share.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO shares tumbled 13% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Wednesday.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 12.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced exercise of previously issued warrants for $3.9 million.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG fell 10.6% to $47.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. STM fell 10.3% to $28.52 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell 6.5% to $310.99 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.
