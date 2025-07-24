Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company increased its investment in capital expenditures in 2025.

Google parent Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $93.72 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 per share.

Alphabet jumped 3% to $196.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Garden Stage Limited GSIW shares jumped 58.1% to $0.2786 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

shares jumped 58.1% to $0.2786 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS shares gained 41.3% to $0.2465 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.

shares gained 41.3% to $0.2465 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Wednesday. Incannex Healthcare Inc . IXHL rose 37.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.

. rose 37.6% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI climbed 28.1% to $0.0326 in pre-market trading after gaining 33% on Wednesday.

climbed 28.1% to $0.0326 in pre-market trading after gaining 33% on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc . MXL gained 22.3% to $18.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

. gained 22.3% to $18.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc . RAYA surged 21.2% to $0.2166 in pre-market trading.

. surged 21.2% to $0.2166 in pre-market trading. Pixelworks, Inc . PXLW surged 16.1% to $14.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday.

. surged 16.1% to $14.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday. ICON Public Limited Company ICLR gained 16.7% to $196.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

gained 16.7% to $196.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO rose 14.6% to $12.40 in pre-market trading following the launch of a new advertising campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. The surge adds to speculation that the apparel retailer could become the latest target in the ongoing meme stock phenomenon.

Losers

Sadot Group Inc . SDOT dipped 29.5% to $1.10 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering.

. dipped 29.5% to $1.10 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering. Community Health Systems, Inc . CYH dipped 21.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.

. dipped 21.9% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc . HLX declined 14.1% to $5.97 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance.

. declined 14.1% to $5.97 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat second-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance. Pineapple Financial Inc . PAPL declined 13.5% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 70% on Wednesday.

. declined 13.5% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 70% on Wednesday. Galapagos NV GLPG fell 13.4% to $28.78 in pre-market trading. Galapagos posted a second-quarter loss of $1.45 per share.

fell 13.4% to $28.78 in pre-market trading. Galapagos posted a second-quarter loss of $1.45 per share. FOXO Technologies Inc . FOXO shares tumbled 13% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Wednesday.

. shares tumbled 13% to $0.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Wednesday. Palisade Bio, Inc . PALI fell 12.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced exercise of previously issued warrants for $3.9 million.

. fell 12.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced exercise of previously issued warrants for $3.9 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc . CMG fell 10.6% to $47.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.

. fell 10.6% to $47.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results. STMicroelectronics N.V . STM fell 10.3% to $28.52 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.

. fell 10.3% to $28.52 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell 6.5% to $310.99 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock